Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, on nepotism in Hollywood: 'It doesn't matter'

Kate Hudson is part of Hollywood's elite, acting since the late 1990s and currently starring in the smash Netflix hit "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

She was also raised by two of Hollywood's biggest stars: mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell, whom she affectionately calls "Pa." Some might call her a "nepo-baby," but Hudson doesn't really care how you categorize her.

"The nepotism thing, I mean... I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it," she told The Independent regarding the widely circulated "nepo-baby" term used to describe the children of successful actors and actresses.

The conversation about nepotism in Hollywood has heated up since New York Magazine published its cover story last month on the industry's biggest nepotism babies, which included Dakota Johnson, Maude Apatow and Zoë Kravitz.

KATE HUDSON ON CO-PARENTING HER THREE CHILDREN WITH THREE DIFFERENT FATHERS: 'I FEEL LIKE WE'RE KILLING IT'

"I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]," Hudson says of nepotism. "Maybe modeling."

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-partner, model and actress Vanessa Paradis, is a successful model who often fronts campaigns for Chanel. She is also featured on New York Magazine's cover.

"I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing," Hudson added. "I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Growing up, Hudson actually thought having Hawn and Russell as parents was a hindrance.

"I think a lot of directors and producers didn’t want to hire me because they didn’t want [my parents] to become what the movie was about… I remember Cameron Crowe saying that it wasn’t as if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell showed up to his door with, like, trench coats on, holding a gun to his head and making him put me in the movie. That’s not how any of this works," she said.

Hudson starred in Crowe's 2000 flick "Almost Famous."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, Hudson was one of a few actors with famous parents auditioning for movies.

"It was me, maybe Gwyneth," she said, referring to her friend Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow.

"I just felt so lucky to get parts," she said.

Two of Hudson's brothers, Oliver and Wyatt, are in the industry as well.