Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her

Leonardo DiCaprio was all the buzz at the Lamas' households over the holidays.

During a Christmas Eve chat, Lorenzo Lamas said his 23-year-old daughter Victoria was falling for the "Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood" star.

"I know she likes him very much," Lamas told the New York Post. "I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me."

DiCaprio, 48, became a single man once again in August after ending a four-year relationship with actress Camilla Morrone. Victoria and DiCaprio were spotted leaving a Hollywood hotspot together on Dec. 20.

"She’s very smitten," Lamas said. "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."

The "Renegade" actor joked, "I just told her, you know, absolutely no transatlantic cruises with Leo. Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship … She’s got a big heart, and she tends to give it freely."

Victoria is one of Lamas' three daughters with ex-wife, Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand. The former couple divorced in 2002.

The "Falcon Crest" star has been married five times and has a total of six children.

He later clarified in a separate interview with the publication that Victoria and DiCaprio are "friends" and said, "They’re not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear."

He noted they met at a "social environment" and not in a romantic one. "They were seen one time in West Hollywood at a club," Lamas said. "I mean, that is not dating."

"Yeah, smitten, but they’re not dating. She’s fond of him, obviously. But, they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not."

"They’re just friends, but she is smitten, of course," he said again. "And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they’re not an item. They’re not exclusive to each other."

Lamas, 64, is currently engaged to 37-year-old former model Kenna Scott.

When asked if there were any concerns about DiCaprio and Victoria's 25-year age gap, he said, "Age is not really a factor for me as much as respect, trust and communication. That’s the key."

DiCaprio has been linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood through the years, including Gisele Bündchen and Blake Lively.

Most recently, DiCaprio was reportedly pursuing a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Morrone addressed their age gap with the Los Angeles Times in 2019. "There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," Morrone said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

