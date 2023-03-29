Kate Hudson says 'determined' mom Goldie Hawn unfairly labeled 'difficult' in 1970s, '80s Hollywood

Kate Hudson defended her mother, Goldie Hawn, as "determined" after saying that some people in the industry have labeled her as "difficult" or "complicated" because of how hard she works to get things right.

"She decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to go f--- themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn’t happening at the time," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress, 43, told Kelly Ripa Tuesday on her "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast, after Ripa noted that Hawn grew up in Hollywood in a "totally different time" when actresses were just expected to act.

"She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view."

Hudson said she remembered recently speaking to a man who had worked with Hawn, 77, and called her "challenging" to work with.

"I remember thinking, ‘You know, that’s funny, but was she right about what you thought was her being difficult?'" she said after Ripa noted that women are often labeled as "difficult" for having a point of view. "And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I mean she was definitely right. The whole script needed a complete rewrite.'"

She added, "She really was just trying to say, ‘Hey, guys, we should probably relook at the script.’ … And that is considered complicated, especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood."

Hudson said she saw her mother’s "strength" and "conviction."

"She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable," Hudson said.

She also praised Hawn for her foundation, MindUp, which she said the "First Wives Club" actress started at the "cutting edge" of children’s social emotional learning.

Hudson said when her mother started the foundation, people laughed at her and thought it was about "meditation," but "20 years now, and she’s finally getting her sort of kudos for what she’s been creating, but she doesn’t let up."

Hudson said she learned "everything" from her mother, noting that she now sees her daughter, Rani Rose, 4, starting to emulate her.

"I feel so blessed," she told Ripa. "I don’t even know what I must have done in a past life to have been born to her as a mother."