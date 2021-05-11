Goldie Hawn recalls battling depression in her 20s: ‘I couldn’t even go outside in public’

Goldie Hawn opened up about her personal battle with depression as she rose to fame in her 20s.

"When I was young, I became depressed," the actress said during a Tuesday appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

"I was 21 and I was rising to success," the 75-year-old recalled. "I know it sounds terrible, but it’s a very, very difficult thing – I didn’t necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn’t even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."

Hawn said she landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966. She wasn’t prepared for how quickly she became sought-after in Hollywood.

"Unfortunately, I didn’t want to be a big deal," Hawn explained. "I wanted to go home… I didn’t have delusions of grandeur on any level. I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."

Hawn first gained recognition during her starring role in the NBC comedy sketch show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In," which ran from 1968 until 1973, E! News reported. She went on to become a beloved leading lady. In 1979, she won an Oscar for best supporting actress in the film "Cactus Flower."

Hawn said her experience with depression encouraged her to launch MindUP in 2003. The initiative aimed to improve the mental health of children. She said it’s especially important to raise awareness on how children and their families can get access to resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawn herself is a mom to Kate Hudson, 42, Oliver Hudson, 44, and Wyatt Russell, 34.

"So, for every one of us, we may have a different reason why we feel low, depressed, anxious… a lot of these things," she said. "If you really are unhappy, we do need to be able to tender ourselves and go to a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed. Mental health is real… we never [should] be ashamed to say, ‘I’m feeling sad.’"