Kate Hudson says it was 'right thing' to end relationships with sons' fathers: 'I don’t feel the failure'

Kate Hudson reflected this week on her exes, saying she knew that it was the "right thing" to end her relationships with her sons' fathers.

"I’m impulsive," Hudson told Bruce Bozzi on the "Table for Two" podcast Tuesday. "I jump right in. I love love."

But the "Glass Onion" actress said "as you get older, you kind of get to that place where … you learn."

She said that despite the "depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years" she knew it was the "right thing to not be in those relationships" with Chris Robinson, who is 19-year-old Ryder’s father, and Matt Bellamy, who is 11-year-old Bingham’s father.

Hudson was married to Robinson from 2000 to 2007 and was later engaged to Bellamy. They broke up in 2016. She also shares 4-year-old Rani Rose with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

"I knew that we’d all be happier," she continued. "And it’s a choice to either stay in [the relationships,] wondering what your life would have been like if you had left them, or I choose to leave. And you know whatever makeup in my life allows me that moment to be like, ‘Oh, no, I’m actually going to choose to not be, not feel constricted in this or unhappy.' I have the courage to do."

She admitted though that "it’s really not an easy thing in that moment."

The mother of three said that since the end of her marriage and her engagement, she’s become "so grateful at the family that I have and the relationships that I have" with her exes.

She said she’s "so close" with Bellamy. "I love him so much," she said. "I’m exactly where we were supposed to be … I think he feels the same way about me."

Whatever environment or "dysfunction" she was raised in, she joked, led to a "harmonious family life for me."

"I’m happy and my kids are happy, it feels happy, I don’t feel the failure," she said, admitting that it’s "totally unconventional" and "doesn’t make any sense."

Hudson has had a strained relationship with her father, Bill Hudson, to whom her mother, Goldie Hawn, was married from 1976 to 1982.

She was raised by Hawn’s longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell, whom she has said she considers to be her real father. But in the podcast, she said she loves her biological father, too, and has been able to "heal."