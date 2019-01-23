Kate Hudson says she's raising daughter Rani Rose with a 'genderless' approach

Kate Hudson is embracing a "genderless" approach when it comes to raising daughter Rani Rose.

The 39-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October, recently opened up about her parenting style with 3-month-old Rani in a new interview with AOL.

When asked if she does anything differently when it comes to parenting a girl compared to boys, Hudson explained to the outlet that: “[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference."

"I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]," she continued. "We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as."

KATE HUDSON SHARES ADORABLE SNAP OF GOLDIE HAWN, KURT RUSSELL DOTING OVER HER BABY DAUGHTER

"I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way," Hudson — who is also mom to sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, from previous relationships — shared. "It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.

"With the boys it was just like onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys," she added with a laugh. "But with her it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, 'I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.'”

Back in October, the "Almost Famous" star went on Instagram to announce the happy news.

KATE HUDSON POSTS SWEET VIDEO OF 'KIND BEAUTIFUL' BOYFRIEND AND BABY DAUGHTER

"She’s here 💕," Hudson simply captioned the post, which also explained the meaning behind her bundle of joy's name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Hudson revealed.

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."