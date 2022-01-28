Kate Hudson says famous parents Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell wanted to have 'the best family'

Kate Hudson is opening up about her famous family.

The 42-year-old actress is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, who has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since her children were young. Hudson is estranged from her father, singer Bill Hudson.

Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday night and gushed over Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, calling them "amazing parents."

"Look the impression is, of course, we are from famous parents – it's not an impression, it's a fact," Oliver, 45, said. "But within the four walls, it was a very normal family. Because they came from where they came from – which was nothing – they understood that and wanted to instill those values."

Kate echoed: "They shared that value. They both had kids from other [relationships] and we became this melting pot of a family."

Kate said that her mother and Russell were aware that they shared value of putting family first.

"Other than obviously balancing their own careers, it became their life purpose: We will have the best family," she continued.

Hudson said that her older brother "got away with" everything, which was a "privilege" that she never got.

"Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything," the Oscar nominee said, later adding that he was "definitely the favorite, hands down."

"Mom will be like, ‘How can you say that?’ and I'll be like, ‘Because, all actions point to him,’" she said with a laugh, joking that she's unaware how he's retained the position as favorite for so long.

