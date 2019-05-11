Kate Hudson shows off toned abs in Instagram selfie months after giving birth to third child

Kate Hudson wasn't shy about showing off her toned abs just seven months after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The actress, 40, took to Instagram late this week with a “weird mirror selfie” she said she took while in a trailer, presumably on set (though it’s not currently clear for what project).

“Bored on set...? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailer's bathroom,” she captioned the post. In the photo, Hudson has her hand outstretched and appears to be wearing a cropped hoodie.

Many of the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star’s followers were quick to comment on her fit physique.

“Body is crushing,” wrote one fan in response.

“You seriously look that great and just had a baby...you GO girl!” wrote another.

“Holy abs girlfriend,” said a third.

“Those abs!” wrote a fourth.

Hudson, who gave birth to daughter Rani Rose in October, celebrated her 40th birthday on April 19. To celebrate, she took to the photo-sharing platform with a sweet picture with all three of her children. Before that, she made headlines when she revealed had nearly reached her "goal weight” just six months after giving birth to Rani Rose.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple [of] lbs. from goal weight!” I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” she wrote, in part, at the time.