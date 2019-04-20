Kate Hudson posts sweet photo with all three children to celebrate birthday: ‘This is 40’

Kate Hudson shared a sweet photo with all three of her children on Friday in light of her 40th birthday.

“My wishes came true,” Hudson wrote alongside the selfie. “Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40.”

The post marked the first time the actress shared a photo of all three of her kids, (6-month-old Rani Rose and son Ryder Robinson, 15, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7), together, according to People. Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani Rose in October. The baby girl is the couple’s first child together.

The heart-warming image quickly drew comments from other celebrities.

“Happy bday beauty,” commented fellow actress Jessica Alba in response.

“Happy birthday gorgeous,” wrote singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.

“Happy birthday sweet girl. What a lovely photograph of you with all your loves xxx,” commented actress Naomi Watts.

The mother of three made headlines earlier this week when she revealed she's nearly reached her "goal weight” just six months after giving birth to Rani Rose.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple [of] lbs. from goal weight!” I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” she wrote, in part.