Kate Hudson celebrates almost reaching her 'goal weight' six months after giving birth

Kate Hudson is seeing her hard work pay off.

The mother of three revealed on social media that just six months after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, she's almost at her "goal weight."

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs. from goal weight!” Hudson wrote while showing off her abs in a photo. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

Hudson joined Weight Watchers in December as one of their ambassadors and said she wanted to drop 25 lbs. before springtime to get ready for her upcoming movie.

KATE HUDSON SAYS SHE WAS A 'TEEN MOM' BY HOLLYWOOD STANDARDS

“I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up,” she said. “Easy as pie! And I can eat pie… except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move… I personally go for the 5-point wine or vodka martini for a treat.”

Besides celebrating this milestone, the actress also expressed thanks to her WW community and Fabletics team.

KATE HUDSON DISCUSSES CO-PARENTING WITH MULTIPLE EXES

"What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people," she continued. "To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!"

"Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn't mean that I don't need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return," she concluded. " I ain't done yet! #NoFilter#AndILoveAFilter," the "Almost Famous" star concluded.