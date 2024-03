Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while praising her mom on the U.K. Mother's Day holiday Sunday.

Beckinsale, 50, didn't give any details about when or why she was hospitalized.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t," the actress wrote on Instagram. "And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t."

"And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love," Beckinsale continued. "Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful."

In the photos shared by Beckinsale, the "Underworld" actress is dressed in a hospital gown with a black bow in her hair. A close-up shot showed tears in Beckinsale's eyes as she laid in a hospital bed.

Other shots included in the Instagram post were photos of Beckinsale's mother and dogs, along with a handful of videos.

Beckinsale recently cut her Golden Globes night short after her stepfather was hospitalized. Roy Battersby died after suffering a stroke. The British TV director had also been battling two types of cancer at the time of his death.

Beckinsale shared photos of herself still in her silver Golden Globes gown by her stepfather's side on Jan. 9.

Battersby died Jan. 10, according to the actress. His funeral was held in London. The director was known for "Inspector Morse," "A Touch of Frost" and "Between the Lines."

Beckinsale shared photos of herself at the awards show along with shots from the hospital.

"Golden globes 2024 start to end @goldenglobes @cbstv," she captioned the post.

In one photo, the actress was pictured eating a sandwich while still dressed in her gown.

Beckinsale made her film debut in the 1993 movie "Much Ado About Nothing" while studying at Oxford University. The English actress went on to land roles in "Alice Through the Looking Glass," "Serendipity" and "Pearl Harbor."

The actress' father, Richard Beckinsale, died from a sudden heart attack when Beckinsale was 5. The actor was 31 years old.

