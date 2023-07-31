Kate Beckinsale celebrates 50th birthday with celeb friends Demi Moore, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert

Kate Beckinsale celebrated a milestone birthday with a star-studded bash Sunday.

Beckinsale turned 50 on July 26 and was joined by Demi Moore, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert and more celebrity pals.

The "Underworld" star posed for photos wearing a silver, sparkling bodysuit. Beckinsale accessorized with a large black bow in her ponytail. The English actress also wore a furry floor-length coat to complete the look.

At some point in the evening, Beckinsale had an outfit change. Known for her risqué fashion, her second look featured a red velvet dress with cutouts.

"The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party -full of love and glitter and the best people," Beckinsale captioned a post on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone and especially everyone."

Just days before her own party, Beckinsale celebrated her "birthday twin" Oliver Gliese.

Beckinsale showed off her "Playboy" bunny-themed outfit on Instagram as she posed with two friends also dressed on-theme.

"I tell you what. Getting old is f--ing great," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram on the day of her birthday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)."

Beckinsale is known for being outspoken, and recently responded after a fan suggested she had a facelift.

"no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler," the actress wrote. "I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far."

Beckinsale gradually began acting. Both of her parents, Judy Loe and Richard Beckinsale, also were actors, with each appearing in British TV shows. Beckinsale's big break came with a role in the World War II film, "One Against the Wind."

She's also appeared in "Fool's Paradise," "Serendipity," "Vacancy" and more.

