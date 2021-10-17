Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their love to the next level.

The two are engaged after the Blink-182 drummer proposed in Montecito, Calif., over the weekend, Page Six can confirm.

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian, 42, at a beachside hotel and went all out for the occasion.

According to TMZ (who was first to report the news on Sunday), Barker "pulled out all the stops" – including an elaborate floral arrangement on the sand – before getting down on one knee and asking Kardashian to be his wife.

Though they’ve been friends for years, the two just started dating in early 2021.

The two have been inseparable ever since, packing on the PDA on red carpet, in person events, on social media and more.