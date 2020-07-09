Kanye West tweets, deletes pro-life message showing 6-month-old fetuses after rant against Planned Parenthood

Kanye West sparked more controversy on Wednesday by tweeting and then deleting a pro-life message shortly after giving an interview in which he voiced his distaste for Planned Parenthood.

The 43-year-old musician, who announced his plans to run for president in 2020 earlier this week, took to Twitter again to share a decidedly pro-life stance with a photo that showed fetuses at the six-month mark of gestation.

According to TheBlast, West shared the images from a Google search of the phrase “what does a 6 month fetus look like” along with a tweet that read, “These souls deserve to live.” The outlet reports that the tweet was quickly removed from West’s account. He then replaced it with photos of his and wife Kim Kardashian's four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, almost 11 months. Each image is accompanied by a heart emoji.

The now-deleted tweet came the same day that West spoke in an interview with Forbes in which he not only discussed his presidential run, his opinions on Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but also targeted Planned Parenthood, accusing it of being part of a larger conspiracy backed by White supremacists.

The outlet reported that he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

West did not elaborate on his opinions on the matter other than to say: “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, Nia Martin-Robinson -- the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood's national headquarters -- said: "Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available."

"Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing," Martin-Robinson continued. "The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition."

Forbes spoke to West from his ranch near Cody, Wyo., in what the magazine called “four rambling hours of interviews.” West, who says he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, often referred to himself in the third person and claimed he was “one of the most powerful humans” although acknowledged there were “a lot of alien level superpowers.”

In the same interview, he made it clear that his tweet over the weekend, in which he declared that he will run for president against both Biden and Trump, was serious. West had previously been vocal about his support of the current president, leading to a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office in 2018. However, he declared to Forbes that his support of the 45th president has ended.

He said that, if he won the presidency, he would model his White House on the fictional land in “Black Panther,” saying, “Let’s get back to Wakanda.”

However, West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he has the ability or willingness to collect the signatures required to qualify in others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.