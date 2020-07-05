Kanye West, Kim Kardashian slammed by Sharon Osbourne for flaunting billionaire status amid coronavirus pandemic

Sharon Osbourne isn't too pleased with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

In April, Forbes officially deemed West, 43, a billionaire -- although the rapper claimed he was still being low-balled -- and about a month later, the outlet reported that Kardashian, 39, was worth roughly $900 million.

To congratulate his wife, Kanye took to Twitter, sharing a loving message alongside a photo of several flowers and veggies.

KANYE WEST TWEETS HE'S 'RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,' REFERENCES '2020 VISION'

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote despite Forbes' report. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

Osbourne, 67, later spoke out against the musician's praise during an episode of "The Talk," as the Independent reported.

"It isn't the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some ­people, that is what they do," she said. "I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not."

KANYE WEST'S WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN 'HAS BEEN SUPPORTIVE' OF HUSBAND'S PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS: REPORT

The "Talk" host added: "I never believe in that. For me, I cringe when people do it."

West also recently made the announcement that he intends to run for president in the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Power" rapper wrote Saturday on Twitter that "we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future."

"I am running for president of the United States," he wrote. "#2020VISION."