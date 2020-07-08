Kanye West says Planned Parenthood was created by 'white supremacists to do the Devil’s work'; org responds

Presidential hopeful Kanye West has opened up about his political platform, including his scathing thoughts on Planned Parenthood.

The "Power" rapper, 43, announced his intention to run for president in a tweet later shared by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, over the weekend.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote Saturday. "I am running for president of the United States."

In a new tell-all interview with Forbes, West addressed his political platform and revealed his thoughts on Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work," he told the magazine.

Planned Parenthood, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, is a nationwide nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care, education and services, including abortion.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible," West said.

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, Nia Martin-Robinson -- the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood's national headquarters -- said: "Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available."

"Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing," Martin-Robinson continued. "The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition."

Additionally, West revealed that he's not running as a Republican or a Democrat, but rather under a new party, which he calls The Birthday Party "because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday."

West also revealed that he had coronavirus in February, and suggested that prayer was the cure. He also said that he's "extremely cautious" of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many more of the rapper's political beliefs and aspirations were discussed in the interview, including his thoughts on taxation, China the political model of Wakanda -- the fictional nation in which the film "Black Panther" is set -- and his choice for vice president: Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming, according to the outlet.