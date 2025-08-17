Kane Brown shares jaw-dropping transformation photos on social media showing dramatic fitness results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to his fitness journey, Kane Brown is making major changes.

On Friday, the "Miles On It" crooner, 31, took to Instagram to share jaw-dropping before and after photos of his changing physique.

"From April- August and we just getting started!" Brown captioned the post, which features a mirror selfie of himself in April next to a current photo of himself looking toned and buff.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, some calling Brown's efforts "impressive" and "inspiring."

COUNTRY SINGER KANE BROWN SHOWS OFF DRAMATIC FITNESS TRANSFORMATION IN VIRAL BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS

"That’s insane- teach me your ways buddy," fellow country star Chris Lane wrote.

Country star Bailey Zimmerman commented, "Inspiring dawg."

"Dude what are we talkinggg about," actor Taylor Lautner added.

When it comes to health and wellness, Brown has been on quite the journey this year.

In May, the 31-year-old country singer turned heads after he shared before and after photos of his dramatic body transformation on social media.

"From April 1st on the (left) until today (right) I’ve been super dedicated to fitness and health. I would love others to come on this journey with me," Brown wrote in his caption on Instagram next to a muscle and 100 emojis.

"Such motivation, I needed this reminder of what discipline and consistency looks like. What are some of your biggest tips? As I start my fitness journey to getting in the best shape of my life," one fan inquired.

The country star isn't the only musician dedicated to making physical transformations.

Jelly Roll revealed that he has dropped 200 pounds as he continues his weight-loss journey.

In a video shared on X by the Tennessee Titans, the 40-year-old country star shared his latest health milestone while giving a motivational speech to the NFL team. The Nashville native is a big Titans fan and the team's head coach, Brian Callahan, invited him to speak to the players at their training camp before they hit the road for their pre-season games.

During his surprise appearance at a team meeting, Jelly Roll told the Titans, "I can't get on the field," but joked that he was getting "close."

"I lost 200 pounds. I told Coach I'm getting a contract if I lose another 50," the "Save Me" singer said to applause from the players and staff.

During a May interview with Fox News Digital, Jelly Roll revealed the biggest challenge he faced in his battle to lose weight.

"Food, man," Jelly Roll said at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Jelly Roll explained that his weight loss wasn't just about his fitness, but a constant struggle with his relationship with food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.