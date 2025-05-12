Arnold Schwarzenegger's son lost 30 pounds in 2 months after giving up one thing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christopher Schwarzenegger's weight-loss transformation has been quite a journey.

While speaking at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's 27-year-old son opened up about his fitness journey over the past six years.

"It was a big process," he said during a panel discussion with Shriver, Kelly Osbourne and the event's host, Jeff Beacher, per People. "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

"I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive,'" he recalled.

Most recently, he decided to give up one thing during Lent that helped him lose 30 pounds within two months.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent," he said of the 40-day Christian religious observance period that precedes Easter. "I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,'" he added. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

Though he is on the right track, Schwarzenegger said he has not quite hit his goal.

"It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error," he said during the panel. "And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

Schwarzenegger turned heads in April after being spotted out and about with his siblings for Easter.

While Schwarzenegger is rarely seen in public, he has recently been photographed at red carpet events and family outings. In 2021, Schwarzenegger first made headlines when he unveiled his weight loss while stepping out with his mom in New York City.