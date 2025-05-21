Country singer Kane Brown shows off dramatic fitness transformation in viral before and after photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kane Brown is proving he is taking his fitness seriously.

The 31-year-old country singer turned heads after he shared before and after photos of his dramatic body transformation on social media.

"From April 1st on the (left) until today (right) I’ve been super dedicated to fitness and health. I would love others to come on this journey with me," Brown wrote in his caption on Instagram next to a muscle and 100 emojis.

In the side-by-side shirtless photos, Brown showed off his body tattoos and toned abs as a result of his dedicated fitness.

While the "Miles On It" singer did not reveal his exact workout routine or diet, Brown invited his fans to join him in his health journey.

"That’s wild in less than two months! Congrats!" one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another comment read, "I’ve been trying to hype myself up to start running again. Getting started is the hardest part. Congrats on your progress!!"

"Such motivation, I needed this reminder of what discipline and consistency looks like. What are some of your biggest tips? As I start my fitness journey to getting in the best shape of my life," a fan asked.

The father-of-three is not the only country singer who has been dedicated to his fitness.

Country music star Jelly Roll recently admitted the biggest challenge he faced during his weight-loss journey after he shed nearly 200 pounds.

"Food, man," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

For the country star, the weight loss was not just about his fitness, but a constant struggle with his relationship with food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight, confessing he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People last year. "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

In October 2024, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a video on Instagram, where his trainer noted that he had reached a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," his trainer said. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss."