©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Country singer Kane Brown shows off dramatic fitness transformation in viral before and after photos

The father-of-3 showcased his toned physique after less than 2 months of dedicated health and fitness routine

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Video

Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards

Kane Brown told Fox News Digital "it means a lot" to be honored with the Champions Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

Kane Brown is proving he is taking his fitness seriously. 

The 31-year-old country singer turned heads after he shared before and after photos of his dramatic body transformation on social media. 

"From April 1st on the (left) until today (right) I’ve been super dedicated to fitness and health. I would love others to come on this journey with me," Brown wrote in his caption on Instagram next to a muscle and 100 emojis.

Kane Brown

"Miles On It" singer Kane Brown shares his fitness journey with dramatic body transformation photos, as he inspires his fans. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

In the side-by-side shirtless photos, Brown showed off his body tattoos and toned abs as a result of his dedicated fitness. 

While the "Miles On It" singer did not reveal his exact workout routine or diet, Brown invited his fans to join him in his health journey.

"That’s wild in less than two months! Congrats!" one fan wrote in the comments section. 

Another comment read, "I’ve been trying to hype myself up to start running again. Getting started is the hardest part. Congrats on your progress!!"

Kane Brown

The father-of-three showcased his toned physique after less than two months of dedicated health and fitness routine. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

"Such motivation, I needed this reminder of what discipline and consistency looks like. What are some of your biggest tips? As I start my fitness journey to getting in the best shape of my life," a fan asked.

Kane Brown talks making history at the VMA's Video

The father-of-three is not the only country singer who has been dedicated to his fitness. 

Country music star Jelly Roll recently admitted the biggest challenge he faced during his weight-loss journey after he shed nearly 200 pounds.

"Food, man," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Jelly Roll confesses biggest challenge of losing weight Video

For the country star, the weight loss was not just about his fitness, but a constant struggle with his relationship with food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

Jelly Roll singing on stage

Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight, confessing he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

Jelly Roll has been consistent in his efforts to lose weight, confessing he was addicted to food in the same way that he was previously addicted to drugs.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People last year. "I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

Jelly Roll weight loss

Jelly Roll was pictured on stage in 2022, left, and photographed in 2024 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. (Getty Images)

In October 2024, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a video on Instagram, where his trainer noted that he had reached a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it," his trainer said. "We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

