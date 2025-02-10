Jelly Roll hits weight loss milestone after dropping over 100 pounds

Jelly Roll is making progress towards his fitness goals.

The country star, 40, spoke to E! News at a pre-Super Bowl party and explained that he recently climbed a mountain – something he would not have been able to do before he began losing weight.

"I hiked a mountain the other day. Camelback," he said, referring to the Arizona mountain. "There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it’s great to see that progress, and we still are going."

While the "Save Me" singer has been open and honest about his struggles, including his weight, he also told the outlet that it is not always easy for him to maintain a positive outlook.

"It isn't always the case where I feel focused or positive," he admitted. "The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way... The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they've dealt with, or someone they’ve lost."

He added, "Seeing the resilience of the human spirit, there is no greater motivation than to keep going."

In November, he told Pat McAfee during an interview that he was "down about 120" pounds, explaining that while he was on tour, he would play basketball and go for walks. He also brought a nutritionist along on the tour to help him.

On a December episode of wife Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, he opened up more about his decision to share so much with his fans.

"I did this publicly for a reason," he said. "I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long."

Jelly Roll continued, "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it … This is constantly what I'm putting in the air because I want to bring people along with me."

He later told Bunnie, "I wanna be on the cover of ‘Men’s Health' by March of 2026. That's my new goal. So I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

In addition to struggling with his weight and a self-described food addiction, Jelly Roll has also dealt with drug addiction.

He spent many years in and out of trouble, getting arrested for the first time at 14 years old. Last year, he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that he had gone to jail 40 times.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through," he told Fox News Digital in 2023. "I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice. It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

He added, "I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."