Jelly Roll hits weight loss milestone after dropping over 100 pounds

The country star says he climbed an Arizona mountain as he continues to slim down

By Emily Trainham
Published
close
Jelly Roll sets his sights on a half-marathon after running his first 5K Video

Jelly Roll sets his sights on a half-marathon after running his first 5K

The country star, 39, told Fox News Digital he's in an "18-month process" of training for the 13.1-mile race.

Jelly Roll is making progress towards his fitness goals.

The country star, 40, spoke to E! News at a pre-Super Bowl party and explained that he recently climbed a mountain – something he would not have been able to do before he began losing weight.

"I hiked a mountain the other day. Camelback," he said, referring to the Arizona mountain. "There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it’s great to see that progress, and we still are going."

JELLY ROLL DROPS 100 POUNDS: HOW THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR TRANSFORMED HIS BODY

A split image of Jelly Roll before and after weight loss

Jelly Roll is pictured in March 2023, left, and in February 2025. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images; Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

While the "Save Me" singer has been open and honest about his struggles, including his weight, he also told the outlet that it is not always easy for him to maintain a positive outlook.

"It isn't always the case where I feel focused or positive," he admitted. "The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way... The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they've dealt with, or someone they’ve lost."

Jelly Roll singing on stage

Jelly Roll performs onstage during "Jelly Roll & Friends: A Concert for All First Responders" at Rose Bowl Stadium on Feb. 1, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

He added, "Seeing the resilience of the human spirit, there is no greater motivation than to keep going."

In November, he told Pat McAfee during an interview that he was "down about 120" pounds, explaining that while he was on tour, he would play basketball and go for walks. He also brought a nutritionist along on the tour to help him.

On a December episode of wife Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, he opened up more about his decision to share so much with his fans.

A photo of Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll performs during The Beautifully Broken Tour at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 6, 2024 in Detroit. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"I did this publicly for a reason," he said. "I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long."

Jelly Roll continued, "I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way." 

Jelly Roll wearing a backwards black hat and black shirt points at the audience while performing

Jelly Roll pictured at the iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball in December 2023. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanted to talk about it … This is constantly what I'm putting in the air because I want to bring people along with me." 

He later told Bunnie, "I wanna be on the cover of ‘Men’s Health' by March of 2026. That's my new goal. So I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

In addition to struggling with his weight and a self-described food addiction, Jelly Roll has also dealt with drug addiction.

He spent many years in and out of trouble, getting arrested for the first time at 14 years old. Last year, he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that he had gone to jail 40 times.

Jelly Roll looks up with his baseball hat to his chest wearing an open jersey on stage split Jelly Rolly looks outwards on stage wearing a backward hat and green jean jacket

Jelly Roll is pictured in June 2023, left, and November 2024. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through," he told Fox News Digital in 2023. "I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice. It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

He added, "I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

