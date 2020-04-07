Kaley Cuoco jokes coronavirus quarantine 'forced' her and husband Karl Cook to move in together

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook were bound to cohabit eventually after being together for nearly four years, they just didn’t believe it would have happened under such extreme circumstances.

The 34-year-old actress joined “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday via video chat while the two are social distancing, and Cuoco said she and her husband had to actually move in together in order to see each other due to the stay-at-home orders that are in effect in many states nationwide amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years. This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Cuoco told the late-night host. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realized, which is even better!"

The former “Big Bang Theory” star said she and Cook came to a head last month when she was forced back home to Los Angeles while filming in New York due to the fact that the looming global health crisis has stifled productions throughout the nation and studios have reported delays in program releases because of COVID-19.

"I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously, because of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together," she explained. "So we moved in and I can't find anything. But the house is great."

She quipped that Cook “would love it if I found my makeup at some point,” as she donned an oversized T-shirt and went makeup-free during her night show appearance.

In August 2019, she opened up to E! News about not living with her husband, adding that the arrangement merely worked out for the pair because of their intense travel schedules and the fact they’re constantly in different locations.

"We have different locations that we’re at a lot,” she said at the time. “We’re not together every single day."

Cuoco said in the same interview that she and Cook were building their “dream house” and would “eventually be under the same roof forever.”

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know," Cuoco added at the time.

She later clarified Cook’s reasoning for their living apart on Brad Goreski’s podcast “Brad Behavior.”

"I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we're actually taking it slow," she said. "We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house, as you know. We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us."

"... I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy, but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me," she added. "He lets me be me, and I let him be him."

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June 2018.