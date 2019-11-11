'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is sick of talking about not living with husband Karl Cook

Former “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco wants fans to back off when it comes to her decision not to live with her husband of more than a year, Karl Cook.

The actress on Friday appeared on “The View,” where she said that she’s now living in New York City while she films a new project. Meanwhile, Cook, a professional equestrian, does not live under the same roof as her -- and fans were quick to pounce on the news after she made it public.

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” Cuoco explained. “They couldn’t believe it."

She added that the logistics of their relationship merit a little time in separate houses, as his business and horses require a more specific location. However, she says they’re currently building a house together that will accommodate their respective needs and that their marriage actually works well with a little distance at the moment.

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she shared. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

Cuoco shared the same sentiments in October when she confirmed that she’s not living with Cook after celebrating their first anniversary.

“Life is about balance," Cuoco told Extra. “It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it."

The 33-year-old previously discussed her “unconventional marriage” with Cook, telling E! News that having their respective space is important to their relationship.

“We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day," she explained.

The duo tied the knot in June 2018 in Southern California in a barn-themed wedding that included their many horses and dogs.

Cook proposed on her 32nd birthday.