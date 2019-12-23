Justin Timberlake 'knows he messed up' with Jessica Biel following Alisha Wainwright scandal: report

Justin Timberlake is doing his best to make up to wife Jessica Biel after the Alisha Wainwright scandal.

Timberlake caused a media firestorm in November after drunkenly holding “Palmer” co-star Wainwright’s hand — leading many to question his relationship with wife and actress Jessica Biel.

One month removed from the incident, the “Suit & Tie” singer is still reeling from the incident. A source recently spoke to Us magazine and revealed that the singer is “on his best behavior” with wife Biel after the incident occurred.

“Jessica and Justin are spending the holiday together, and she is really ready for some alone time with him,” an unnamed source told Us magazine. “He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort.”

The source further noted that Biel still has her suspicions regarding Timberlake from time to time.

“Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him,” the source stated.

“She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did,” the source went on. “He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior.”

Since the incident, Timberlake has publicly apologized to Biel in an Instagram post from early December.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar," Timberlake's statement read. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“... I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," he continued. "This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on 'Palmer.' Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."