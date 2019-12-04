Justin Timberlake addresses Alisha Wainwright hand-holding incident, apologizes to wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake is speaking out after he was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright late last month.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Timberlake, 38, addressed the incident, saying: “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake said of his 4-year-old son Silas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

The actor and singer went on to apologize to his family and wife of seven years for his actions.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," he concluded.

Last month, Timberlake and Wainwright, 30, were spotted holding hands in a New Orleans bar in photos obtained by The Sun. Cameras also caught the actress placing her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

At the time, sources told the outlet that Timberlake appeared to have had a lot to drink and was unsteady on his feet.

However, sources explained to Us Weekly that nothing should be made of the connection.

An insider told the magazine that Timberlake and Wainwright were part of a gathering of friends, as well as cast and crew members, at the popular Absinthe House and were seated on a balcony overlooking the famed Bourbon Street when cameras caught the incident.

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha," a source said of the outing. "The whole cast is shooting out there and likes to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A second insider added: “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright's rep said: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

In the film they’re shooting, titled "Palmer," Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football star who returns to his hometown following a prison stint.

