Justin Timberlake opens up about meeting wife Jessica Biel for the first time: 'We were at a surprise party'

Justin Timberlake didn’t get Jessica Biel‘s number the first time they met because “it wasn’t the time.”

In his new book, “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” he opens up about the first time he met Biel, and the story of how they fell in love.

“We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people,” Timberlake, 37, writes.

“I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor too.”

The pair chatted throughout the night but she left and the former NSYNC band member says he didn’t get her number.

“It wasn’t the time,” he writes. “But I was thinking about her. Thoughts kept leaping into my mind: I’m kind of really interested in that girl. There was just something about that girl. Kind of interested in that girl. Goddamn it. I had to psych myself up. I had to remind myself that I was me—giving myself a pep talk, shadowboxing with myself, rubbing my own shoulders.”

The couple would reunite in 2007 during his FutureSex/LoveSound tour thanks to a friend who brought her to a show.

After, he asked Biel and her friends if they wanted to come in his tour bus up to Anaheim.

“Jess and I talked the whole way up, joking around. Before she got off the tour bus, I said, ‘Can I have your number?'”

Biel, 36, and Timberlake started talking on the phone and after his tour they spent a month together, after which they decided to be “exclusive.”

“She changed me,” he writes. “She changed my life.”

