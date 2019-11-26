Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright seen leaving the same trailer after being spotted holding hands

Justin Timberlake is back at work and palling around on set with co-star Alisha Wainwright just days after he was spotted holding her hand while at a bar in New Orleans.

The duo was spotted again in Louisiana on Monday filming the new drama “Palmer” after setting the rumor mill ablaze with their seemingly flirty behavior over the weekend. Despite accusations that he’s being inappropriate with his co-star while his wife, Jessica Biel, is in Los Angeles, Timberlake seemed to be doing nothing to avoid Wainwright at work.

The Daily Mail notes that they were palling around the same trailer together. However, in the images, it appears that the trailer in question is where the actors go to get their makeup done and not either of their individual spaces. So, it’s not uncommon for co-stars to be inside together.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair were spotted around midnight chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans with other cast and crew members.

Sources told the outlet that Timberlake, 38, appeared to have had a lot to drink and was unsteady on his feet.

Timberlake had been seen wearing his wedding ring earlier in the week but was not seen with it on during the night out. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail notes that Biel has been spotted in L.A. wearing her ring and smiling amid the drama.

An insider told Us Weekly on Monday that Timberlake and Wainwright were part of a gathering of friends, as well as cast and crew members, at the popular Absinthe House and were seated on a balcony overlooking the famed Bourbon Street when cameras caught the 30-year-old actress placing her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha," a source told the outlet of the outing. "The whole cast is shooting out there and likes to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A second insider added: “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright's rep said, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”

In the film they’re shooting, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football star who returns to his hometown following a prison stint.

Timberlake has been married to Biel, 37, since 2012. Together, they share a 4-year-old son, Silas.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.