Son of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel makes rare appearance at dad’s golf tourney

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 4-year-old son, Silas, made a rare public appearance as his father participated in the Bass Pro Legends golf tournament in Ridgedale, Mo.

Footage from the tournament shared by the PGA Tour Champions’ Instagram page shows the former ‘N Sync band member carrying Silas across the green at one point, as the father-son duo wave to those watching the tournament. At other times, Silas can be seen sitting on his mom’s shoulder as the two cheer for Timberlake, 38.

Timberlake, an “avid golfer,” per a Brass Pro Shops press release ahead of the tournament, was not the only celebrity to tee off at the Top of the Rock golf course at Big Cedar Lodge. Kid Rock, Larry the Cable Guy, and Mark Wahlberg were also in attendance, People reports.

Silas, who was born in 2015, has largely been kept out of the spotlight. Timberlake, in his book "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me," wrote he and Biel, 37, initially wanted to “keep people away from Silas,” according to People.

"It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me," Timberlake added, per the mag. "It's no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child — a family. It's terrifying. It's invigorating. It's more meaningful than anything I've ever been a part of."

Since then, however, both Timberlake and Biel have taken to Instagram with the occasional photo of Silas — though the little boy’s face is typically not pictured.