Justin Bieber puts own spin on Bottle Cap Challenge, nominates Tom Cruise

The #BottleCapChallenge is only getting started, and Justin Bieber is using it to ignite a past feud.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the singer came forward as the latest celebrity to tackle the Bottle Cap Challenge, which has taken the Internet by storm.

Alongside his flashy attempt at the challenge, Bieber captioned the video by nominating his wife, Hailey Bieber, as well as actor Tom Cruise, who he notably challenged to a UFC fight last month.

The "Sorry" singer, 25, took to Twitter several weeks ago, calling on Cruise, 57, to go toe-to-toe with him in the octagon, writing, '"If you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down."

Although Bieber later retracted his statement, admitting it was a joke, UFC president Dana White hasn't ruled out the possibility of a fight between the two stars actually taking place, claiming the potential match would be "the biggest pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-view."

"I’m not going to say any names, but I’m going to tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight," White told TMZ last month. "I told them, ‘I’ll tell you this, if that’s true…If that’s true, and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk.'"

Cruise has not publicly responded to Bieber's comments.