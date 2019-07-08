Mariah Carey adds an interesting twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge

Mariah Carey posted a video of herself taking part in the so-called Bottle Cap Challenge--where social media users film themselves kicking off loosened soda bottle caps—and employed her versatile voice to magically remove a cap.

The singer, dressed in a form-hugging black dress, faced off against what looked like a bottle of white wine. She acts as though she’s about to use some karate move, but raises her finger to her ear and lets out a high-pitched “Haaaaaa!”

The cap goes flying.

She posted on Instagram: Challenge accepted!

The challenge calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. Its objective is to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle.

The challenge gained popularity after stars like Jason Statham and singer John Mayer posted videos on their social media accounts.