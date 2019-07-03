Choreographer slams Justin Bieber for alleged underpayment, accuses him of degrading women

Justin Bieber was blasted by his former choreographer, but he has at least two women in his corner in his convoluted feud with Taylor Swift over manager Scooter Braun: His mom and his wife.

Emma Portner, a choreographer who worked with Bieber in 2016 for his Purpose World Tour.

"I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch," Portner wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Portner claimed she made "less than minimum wage for the hours [she] invested" and claimed she had to sweep studio floors just to be able to afford to eat.

"The way you degrade women is an abomination," she wrote. "You continue to collaborate with overly problematic people." Portner cited Bieber's frequent support for singer Chris Brown, who's been accused of domestic violence more than once, as one of his issues.

Portner also criticized Bieber for hiring her, a lesbian, despite his being a member of the Hillsong church, which has been accused of being anti-LGBTQ.

Portner's own wife, actress Ellen Page, previously condemned Chris Pratt for being a member of Hillsong, which she claimed was a homophobic church.

Pratt denied that Hillsong was homophobic.

Portner's missive comes after Swift slammed Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, for alleged "manipulative bullying" after it was announced he purchased her former record label, Big Machine, and her first six albums' worth of masters.

The "Baby" singer was the first to speak out in defense of Braun and accused Swift of trying to "get sympathy" with her blog post and that she used her platform to get her fans to bully Braun online.

Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, commented "gentleman" on his post. His mother, Pattie Mallette, meanwhile, tweeted, "Why all the division? #LoveWins."

Reps for Bieber didn't immediately return a request for comment on Portner's underpayment allegations.