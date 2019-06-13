Justin Bieber admits he was kidding about fighting Tom Cruise, admits he would probably lose

Justin Bieber admitted Wednesday that his challenge to fight actor Tom Cruise in the octagon was just a joke.

In a bizarre and confusing move, the “Baby” singer took to Twitter on Sunday to issue a challenge to the “Mission Impossible” actor and ask UFC president Dana White if he’d put on the bout.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?” Bieber wrote.

JUSTIN BIEBER TELLS FANS 'DON’T GIVE UP' ON MENTAL HEALTH, POSTS PRAYER

While Cruise didn’t respond to the challenge, the tweet went viral. This prompted a response from Bieber, who revealed he was just fooling around and doesn’t actually want to throw down with the Ethan Hunt actor.

TMZ caught up with Bieber outside his wife, Hailey Baldwin’s fashion business in Los Angeles Wednesday.

“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” Bieber told the outlet.

“I think he would probably whoop my a-- in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

While the 25-year-old singer’s challenge to the 56-year-old star was apparently in jest, MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight. McGregor also appeared to take a shot at Cruise and said the fight would only go on if he’s “man enough to accept this challenge.”

It appeared that many on social media believe Cruise would dispatch the “Baby” singer with ease. Odds Shark, a source for online handicapping, said, “We don’t like your odds, Justin." Bobby Nash, an MMA fighter called out the singer, “You’re calling out a 56 year old man lol.”

Cruise stands at 5’ 7 and weighs 170 pounds. He is famous for doing most of his own stunts and maintaining an enviable physique. He appears ready and willing to fight on screen and often does so while falling from a plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bieber reportedly has two inches on Cruise but weighs 145.5 pounds, according to reports.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.