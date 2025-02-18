Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's lawyer slams Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' joke amid sexual harassment lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended 'SNL50' together after the actress accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
The legal battle between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni will likely get 'uglier,' attorney says Video

The legal battle between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni will likely get 'uglier,' attorney says

Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the embattled legal saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. 

Justin Baldoni's lawyer slammed Ryan Reynolds' decision to joke about the "It Ends With Us" star's ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

Reynolds and Lively appeared at "SNL50" on Feb. 16, where the "Deadpool" star made a cameo.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and more in December, months after the film premiered. The actress claimed Baldoni's behavior caused emotional distress in a federal lawsuit filed in January. Baldoni has denied the allegations against him.

"I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said during an appearance on "Hot Mics with Billy Bush." "I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."

Blake and Ryan Reynolds at SNL50 and Justin Baldoni on set

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance in months at "SNL50." (Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images)

Reynolds seemingly poked fun at his and his wife's legal situation and the surrounding media frenzy as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage at Sunday's 50th anniversary celebration. The "SNL" alums spotted Reynolds in the crowd and asked, "How's it going?"

Reynolds quickly responded, "Great, why? What have you heard?"

The seeming reference to the lawsuits and "It Ends With Us" drama with Baldoni appeared to catch Lively off guard as she looked at her husband with a confused look on her face.

"I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."

— Bryan Freedman

Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively walk red carpet at SNL50

Justin Baldoni's lawyer slammed Ryan Reynolds' joke as he and Blake Lively appeared at "SNL50." (Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images)

The couple's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" could hurt and help them, a legal expert told Fox News Digital.

"It could potentially affect them in the sense that they are out in public and clearly enjoying themselves, which would undercut any claim for emotional distress damages related to Blake’s sexual harassment claim," Camron Dowlatshahi, a partner at MSD Lawyers, said. "Typically, people who are severely distressed from sexual harassment are in therapy and trying to avoid publicly discussing and making light of their pending legal matter."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred together in "It Ends With Us." (Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film on Jan. 12, 2024

Blake Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni in December after rumors of an on-set feud on "It Ends With Us." (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While the couple received some hate online, accusing them of trying to manipulate "the public into buying the ‘I’m just a nice, funny guy' act" and saying the "SNL" moment was "cringe," Dowlatshahi explained to Fox News Digital that the move "humanizes" the Hollywood couple. 

"It certainly humanizes Reynolds and Lively to have them out, showing their personalities that for years endeared them to fans. This is yet another indication that the couple (and Baldoni, of course) care more about their image and how the public views them, than underlying legal claims."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of "It Ends with Us."

Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million after the actress accused him of sexual harassment. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It seems neither Lively nor Baldoni plan on settling the legal back-and-forth anytime soon. Legal teams for both sides told Judge Lewis Liman that "settlement discussions would be premature," according to a joint letter filed in court and obtained by Fox News Digital. The letter also noted that "the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols… are inappropriate for this case."

The federal judge agreed with the "It Ends With Us" stars and granted the order on Feb. 13.

