Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover as Justin Baldoni fights 'invasive' subpoena in legal drama

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds stepped out publicly for the first time in more than two months as they waded deeper into a legal back-and-forth with her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, and Reynolds were on hand at The Crane Club in New York City to celebrate Chris Rock's 60th birthday, and they posed for a photo with legendary comedian Chevy Chase in images shared on Instagram Sunday.

The following night, Lively and Reynolds, 48, made their first red carpet appearance in months for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary show at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

The Hollywood power couple has remained relatively low profile since Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, in December. Her legal team last week initiated discovery to subpoena his phone records, only for Baldoni's lawyers to accuse the "Gossip Girl" actress of acting as the "FBI" in requesting the "broad, invasive, and atypical" subpoena in a motion filed Friday.

"Jay and I went The Crane Club downtown to join the celebrations for @chrisrock 's 60th Birthday, hosted by @guyoseary," Chase captioned the snap with Lively and Reynolds. "So much talent! Such funny and nice guys! Made me miss my dear friend, Richard Pryor. He should’ve been there."

Chase shared photos with Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray, David Spade and a number of the "Saturday Night Live" cast members in town for the show's 50th anniversary special.

Social media fans took umbrage with Chase's photo selection, with users chastising the "Caddyshack" star's carousel choices.

"Did you hire an intimacy coordinator for that picture with Blake? Hope you recorded everything in case you get sued," one user wrote.

"Blake Lively?! Ryan Reynolds? Fire your social media person," another fan wrote. "This shows you support the Hollywood Bullies. The ones trying to crush the small guy."

Another fan simply wrote, "So many legends! I wouldn’t know where to look!"

While Lively and Reynolds haven't been spotted together since Dec. 3, their court battle with Baldoni continues on. Their legal team last week subpoenaed Baldoni's phone records and others involved in the courtroom showdown over an alleged plot to ruin the actress' reputation. Lively accused Baldoni of setting out on a smear campaign after allegedly sexually harassing the "Gossip Girl" star on the set of "It Ends With Us."

On Friday, his legal team filed its own motion for a discovery dispute concerning a "flagrantly overbroad" subpoena served by Lively and Reynolds, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Baldoni's lawyers claimed the "Lively Parties" are seeking information over a period of multiple years dating back to Dec. 2022.

"It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are," the motion stated. "This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties are not the FBI. Yet the Subpoenas seek not only the complete call and text history of each of the targets over a period of several years (no matter the sender, recipient, or subject matter) but also, over the same period, real-time location information and data logs reflecting, among other things, web browsing history."

Baldoni's lawyers claim the information sought by the subpoena is "wildly disproportionate to the needs of the case and unnecessarily invades the privacy of untold numbers of third parties, including family, friends, business partners, and—quite literally—any other person with whom any of the targets have communicated with over a period of years."

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department on Dec. 20 and later in federal court on Dec. 31.

The same day Lively filed her federal suit, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against the New York Times for a December article about the alleged smear campaign Baldoni attempted to run against his co-star.

