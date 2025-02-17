Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL' appearance slammed as fans accuse couple of 'manipulating the public'

As Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's legal drama with "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni rages on, the couple got hit with a slew of hateful comments after their surprise appearance at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary show on Sunday.

During the special, former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage to engage with celebrity friends in the audience. When Reynolds stood up, the comedy duo asked, "How's it going?"

Reynolds jokingly responded, "Great, why? What have you heard?," seemingly referencing the ongoing, and very public, back-and-forth with Baldoni. The response seemed to have caught Lively off guard as she appeared to nervously look up at her husband of 12 years.

Despite the attempted joke, some fans were not thrilled with the couple's appearance.

"How sweet of SNL to try and do damage control for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively—but it won’t work," one person wrote on X.

"So natural and hilarious," a fan quipped. "Whoever decided it was a good idea for Ryan Reynolds to do this needs to be fired. Why would he and Blake Lively think this was cute ? He isn’t funny and now that we know what a low life he is it just makes him even more cringe than he already was."

"The timing of Ryan Reynolds appearing on SNL seems a little convenient. Just another attempt at manipulating the public into buying the ‘I’m just a nice, funny guy’ act," another wrote.

"Given this results in an awkward moment that kind of hangs rather than the hosts quipping back with some kind of joke and Blake’s facial expression, I don’t think this was planned at all. I think Ryan’s attention-hungry nonsense caused him to take the chance to go for it," another fan wrote.

Despite the negativity, some were quick to offer their support.

"I thought it was funny," one user on X wrote. "Yall are too serious."

"Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showing up to SNL 50 is bold," another wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Reynolds always delivers the best lines," another user wrote.

Representatives for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

Not long after filing his lawsuit, Baldoni and his team released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends with Us" that they claim refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment. However, the actress' legal team claims the footage bolsters Lively's allegations.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court recently, and a judge ordered that they follow New York's Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side in the dispute.

