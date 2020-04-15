Rapper T.I.’s wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris responds to rapper declaring ‘babies will be made’ during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is hoping she won’t get pregnant during quarantine.

Her husband T.I. recently commented on Instagram, “oh babies will be made,” while the couple remains isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood Life reported.

The 39-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., has six children and shares three with the singer-songwriter, 44.

But Harris insisted she has a lot on her plate these days while practicing social distancing. She just launched the new season of her VH1 reality TV series titled “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” which details their home life, along with the ups and downs of married life in the spotlight.

Harris spoke to Fox News about quarantining with her family, the secret behind her nearly 10-year marriage and her thoughts on T.I.’s controversial comments involving “virginity testing" his daughter.

Fox News: How are you and your family doing with quarantine?

Tameka Harris: You know, I'm enjoying it. [T.I.] says he's enjoying it because I think because we’re never just sitting down. We’re not made to sit down. We’re also running around doing this or that. Never, we're never like sitting down like you know, nothing, if we're not made to sit down.

It’s time for us to sit down, be with the family, cook, play games and just find creative things to keep the house going. We've been doing pretty well. I’ve been enjoying all the rest and just the time of being home. I am really a homebody even though I'm traveling all the time. I just love being at home. I love being with my kids. I'm enjoying every bit of it.

Fox News: Your husband wrote on Instagram, "Babies will be made during quarantine." What do you make of this?

Harris: I am trying not to make a baby so ... and I am. I’m not really trying not to make a baby, but I'm praying that I don't make a baby because you know, that's ... what else you got to do? You know? Sit in the house and you're looking at each other, you got to come up with some things to do and that normally comes up a lot in my house.

Fox News: What do you believe has been the secret behind your lasting marriage?

Harris: I think for us, we just have a lot of love for each other. We really have. ... There is a lot of attraction also. I really, like honestly it's just an attraction that's very rare and it's different. In a relationship, two people, you got to be willing to fight for one another. If one is only willing to fight and the other one isn't, it will never work.

So for me and my relationship, we've just been willing to fight. … Although we've been through the ups and downs, where else can we go that's better than this? I don't think we've found it yet and we probably won't. Out of 20 years, you got to come up with 20 more years to beat this. Do you have 20 more years to go and try to figure it out? No.

Fox News: T.I. was recently criticized for comments he made about his daughter getting “virginity tests.” How did you cope with the backlash?

Harris: I won’t say too much but I think for T… he tried to stay off of social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying. And all those people didn’t know the full story. You just can’t give those people your energy because they don’t really know you. They don’t know enough about me to really take what they say to heart. It’s not their fault, but I’m not going to dwell on it. I’m not going to let it upset my day.

The only thing that really matters here is how [his daughter] Deyjah feels, how she’s coping with, how we can get through this with her. That’s the only really important issue in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how they perceive it. It doesn’t matter. It’s not your household and it’s not affecting your household. We just want to focus on our household and make sure she’s doing great.

Fox News: What can audiences expect from the new season of “Friends & Family Hustle”?

Harris: Of course you can expect a lot of laughter, very traumatizing things that we are going through as friends and family. Life-changing things. I think there are lessons in this show that you can take from that. And I think it is a great family bonding time also.

Fox News: According to the series, you’re faced with a case of empty nest syndrome. How are you dealing with that now?

Harris: I don’t really like having my kids all spread out, but I know they’ve gotta grow and become their own individuals. I have to get out of the way. But I love having my kids with me. I love having all of them under one roof, but I do understand that time is up. But they come to visit me all the time. … It’s a work in progress, but I have my little ones here to keep me busy.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.