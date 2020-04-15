Britney Spears is taking a page from Beyoncé during quarantine: ‘I am flawless’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The princess of pop is taking “notes” from the Queen Bey.

Britney Spears gave a massive shoutxout to Beyoncé via Instagram on Tuesday when she told her fans she was inspired by the “Halo” singer to be her best self, even during coronavirus self-isolation.

"It's getting more official each day ….. the bright enlightening patterns of self love 🧘🏼‍♀️☀️💕🌸🦋. If you don’t believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves ….. self care and knowing our worth as individuals!!!!!!!" Spears, 38, began in her post that revealed a quote by Osho.

She continued: "Learning to love You sometimes is the hardest thing to do … and do you know how I show that 🤔🤔🤔 ???? By posting whatever the heck I want 😂😂😂💋💋💋 !!!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS SPOOFS 'BABY ONE MORE TIME' LYRIC FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING

"If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times … I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ !!!!" Spears added. "But seriously …. keep your mean comments to yourselves 😘."

The quote accompanying the post reads: "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are."

BRITNEY SPEARS' ICONIC 'OOPS!... I DID IT AGAIN' SONG DEBUTED 20 YEARS AGO

Spears has been at the forefront of combatting social media trolls for years now and consistently shares photos of herself to social media championing body positivity.

Last month, the “…Baby One More Time” songstress once again came out in response to folks online who sent vile remarks in her direction after she posted an image of herself in a white swimsuit with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

BRITNEY SPEARS ADDRESSES ONLINE CRITICS: 'YOU REALLY SHOULDN’T BE SAYING ALL OF THESE MEAN THINGS'

"I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," Spears wrote at the time. "For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all!!!!”

“I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background!!!!” she continued. “Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pop star added: “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another ….”