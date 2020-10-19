Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga encourage fans to vote

Julia Roberts and Lady Gaga are making their voices heard about getting to the polls next month for the presidential election.

On Monday, the “Pretty Woman” star donned a powerful energy suit that certainly pushed the message.

The all-black bell-bottom suit had one word sprawled on it, “VOTE,” and Roberts, 52, with a hand on her hip, struck a strong pose as she stared off into the distance – her ginger curls hanging effortlessly.

“💙 VOTE❤️ 15 Days to Go! #weareinthistogether #earlyvoting #challengeaccepted @ritawilson 💓” Roberts captioned the post.

“Thats the [best] voting outfit I have seen my friend! Xox,” Roberts’ pal Rita Wilson replied in the comments.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga reminded her fans on Sunday to cast their votes early when she took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie of herself showing off her toned svelte figure in a white Onia corduroy-style bikini top and gray workout pants.

“Happy Sunday! 😊 I’m sending love, and a friendly reminder that your signature on your mail-in ballot needs to match your signature on file with your state,” the “A Star is Born” actress wrote, quipping to fans that “when I have to sign legal documents, I repeat Stefani Germanotta over and over quietly in my head so I don’t accidentally sign as Lady Gaga 🤦‍♀️😂”

“I’m going to avoid that mistake and make sure my vote is counted,” Gaga, 34, added.

Celebrities across the fame and political spectrum have been coming out in droves to get their followers to hit the polls via the grassroots approach and since sharing their images, Gaga’s post has been liked more than 1.5 million times.