Jonathan Scott credits Zooey Deschanel for bringing 'joy and laughter' back into his life

Jonathan Scott is one happy man and he credits his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel for making him smile.

The "New Girl" actress turned 40 on Friday and the "Property Brothers" star took to his Instagram to gush about how she's changed his life for the better.

"Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life!" Scott, 41, captioned a sweet photo of the actress holding a pink balloon.

The post received over 110,000 likes and of course caught the attention of Deschanel.

"I’m the luckiest girl," the actress commented.

Scott and Deschanel were first romantically linked when the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif. in early September.

Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The new couple was sitting behind the series' host, Tom Bergeron.

The couple continued to remain strong through the holiday season, spending their first Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays together.

Deschanel split from her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik in September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully, a crew scheduler for an airline, for six years before divorcing in 2013.