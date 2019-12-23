Zooey Deschanel, 'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott kick off first Christmas together with festive activities

Zooey Deschanel and her "Property Brothers" boyfriend Jonathan Scott have been busy getting into the holiday spirit ahead of their first Christmas together.

In a series of Instagram photos shared to his account on Sunday, Scott raved about the "Elf" actress while showing off what they've been up to.

"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical," Scott captioned the social media post.

In the pictures, Scott, 41, and Deschanel, 39, are holding up Christmas cookies in the shape of elves with their names on them.

Another photo shared by the home remodeler shows the couple smiling alongside magician David Copperfield.

The couple also kicked off holiday festivities with a personal spin on the popular Hasbro game Guess Who? Scott shared a photo of his game board, which showed the game's traditional characters swapped with celebrities and some of Scott's relatives, including Deschanel, his brothers Drew and JD Scott, as well as his sister-in-law Annalee Belle.

Last month, Scott dropped the 'L' word as he shared how thankful he was to spend Thanksgiving with Deschanel.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies,” Scott wrote. “You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo.”

Scott and Deschanel were first romantically linked when the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif. in early September.

Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The new couple was sitting behind the series' host, Tom Bergeron.

Deschanel split from her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik in September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully, a crew scheduler for an airline, for six years before divorcing in 2013.