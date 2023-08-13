Jonas Brothers explain how they make singing about sex not weird as siblings

Once known for being the band of brothers with purity rings, the Jonas Brothers have evolved – and so has their music.

Embarking on a worldwide tour where they will play 5 of their albums in one night, the Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick), address how they sing about sex now that they're all married with children.

"It’s just natural to speak about your life and where you’re at. Like, that’s my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know," Kevin, 35, told Bustle of how his marriage to wife Danielle has inspired the group's music.

"We’re always conscious that we're three brothers singing on stage together. So when we speak about sex specifically, it's gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange," Nick, 30 added.

"Obviously we're not duetting those songs," Joe, 33 shares. "Very individual singing in that."

Nick has been married to actress Priyanka Chopra since 2018. Joe has been married to "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner since 2019.

Kevin, Nick and Joe all credit their spouses for also providing them with sound advice when they need it.

"All our wives helped us select ‘Sucker’ as the first single on the last round, which was a pretty essential decision," Nick gave as an example of how valuable Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie can be.

"They’re our best friends and our sounding boards," Kevin added.

Together as a group since 2005, the brothers split in 2013 for a plethora of reasons, reuniting in 2019. Their subject matter isn't the only thing that's progressed over the years - the men have a better understanding of how to deal with conflict now, too.

"We've gotten pretty used to needing to solve disputes or frustrations in environments where there's tons of people around, because there's always tons of people around. And most times it's as simple as stepping into a different room so the three of us can just take a second to work it out. But honestly you know, we don't fight that much. I think the older we get, the more exhausting it becomes to argue … So we just kind of concede."