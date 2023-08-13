Expand / Collapse search
Jonas Brothers explain how they make singing about sex not weird as siblings

The brothers kicked off 'The Tour' at Yankee Stadium on August 12

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Once known for being the band of brothers with purity rings, the Jonas Brothers have evolved – and so has their music.

Embarking on a worldwide tour where they will play 5 of their albums in one night, the Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick), address how they sing about sex now that they're all married with children.

"It’s just natural to speak about your life and where you’re at. Like, that’s my wife and partner in crime of 13 years, you know," Kevin, 35, told Bustle of how his marriage to wife Danielle has inspired the group's music.

"We’re always conscious that we're three brothers singing on stage together. So when we speak about sex specifically, it's gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange," Nick, 30 added.

Nick Jonas playing the guitar leans back into Joe Jonas singing with Kevin Jonas, also playing the guitar leaning in to sing while on stage

The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, perform onstage for the opening night of "The Tour" at Yankee Stadium. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"Obviously we're not duetting those songs," Joe, 33 shares. "Very individual singing in that."

Nick has been married to actress Priyanka Chopra since 2018. Joe has been married to "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner since 2019.

Priyanka Chopra in a black gown and updo smiles on the Met Gala carpet with husband Nick Jonas in a leather black suit

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married since 2018. They share daughter Malti, 1. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Joe Jonas in black and Sophie Turner in a sparkly lace black dress on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married since 2019. They have two daughters together. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Kevin, Nick and Joe all credit their spouses for also providing them with sound advice when they need it.

"All our wives helped us select ‘Sucker’ as the first single on the last round, which was a pretty essential decision," Nick gave as an example of how valuable Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie can be.

Danielle Jonas in a white tank top places her hand on her husband Kevin Jonas' chest, he's wearing a jean jacket at a boutique

Kevin and Danielle Jonas have been married since 2009. They share daughters Alena, 9 and Valentina, 7. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

"They’re our best friends and our sounding boards," Kevin added.

Nick Jonas in all white plays the guitar on stage and looks down at Yankee Stadium

Nick Jonas shared that when the brothers sing about sex in their music, it has to be "nuanced." (evin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Together as a group since 2005, the brothers split in 2013 for a plethora of reasons, reuniting in 2019. Their subject matter isn't the only thing that's progressed over the years - the men have a better understanding of how to deal with conflict now, too.

Nick in all white, Joe Jonas in a jersey and Kevin in a blue jacket perform at Yankee Stadium for opening night of "The Tour"

Jonas Brothers are embarking on an international tour. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"We've gotten pretty used to needing to solve disputes or frustrations in environments where there's tons of people around, because there's always tons of people around. And most times it's as simple as stepping into a different room so the three of us can just take a second to work it out. But honestly you know, we don't fight that much. I think the older we get, the more exhausting it becomes to argue … So we just kind of concede."

