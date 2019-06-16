Jon Snow apologizes for final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ in viral deepfake video

A deepfake video of Jon Snow apologizing for the final season of "Game of Thrones" – saying, “When the Starbucks cup is the smallest mistake, you know you f–ked up,” has gone viral.

The video titled “Breaking: Jon Snow finally apologized for Season 8” was posted late last week by the Eating Things With Famous People channel on YouTube, and had racked up 1.25 million views by Sunday.

In the video, Snow, played by Kit Harington, references how a coffee cup was accidentally left on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) in episode 4 of the final season, which was widely panned by fans. Another rumored editing mistake saw Jamie Lannister’s formerly chopped-off hand mysteriously grow back, but this was later debunked.

Deepfake Snow says, “It’s time for some apologies. I’m sorry we wasted your time. I have more lines in this video than I had in the last season. I’m sorry for that. And I know nothing made sense at the end.

“When the Starbucks cup is the smallest mistake, you know you f–ked up. We take the blame. I’m sorry we wrote this in like six days or something. Now… let us burn the script of Season 8. And just forget it forever. F–k Season 8!”

The film comes after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became the latest victim of deepfake, a video doctored using AI to make it appear someone is saying something they never said.

Facebook has, however, taken a neutral stance on deepfakes and has allowed the Zuckerberg video to remain on its platform Instagram. Sheryl Sandberg is expected to address the issue and wider concerns about the spread of misinformation during her keynote at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the real Harington has been more defiant in the face of critics of the final season of the hit HBO show.

“Whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgement on it, in my head they can go f–k themselves,” he told Esquire, “Because I know how much work was put into this.”

More than 1.6 million people have “signed” a Change.org petition demanding a remake of the last season “with competent writers”. However, there are four prequel spinoffs in the works at HBO, with one reportedly already filming in Belfast, Ireland under the working title “Bloodmoon”.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.