'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says Kit Harington to blame for infamous coffee cup mistake

When it comes to the now-infamous coffee cup that was accidentally left behind during one of the episodes in the final season of “Game of Thrones,” actress Sophie Turner says former co-star Kit Harington is to blame.

The 23-year-old actress made an appearance on “Conan” this week and admitted to host Conan O’Brien that Harington, who played Jon Snow, was to blame for the mistake. Previously, Turner pointed the finger at actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing. So it’s good to know that the coffee cup got more press than the final season altogether,” Turner said during the Wednesday night appearance.

She continued: “The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy, and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved, so this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was a 100 percent Kit.”

The cup, which was first spotted by a Reddit user, appears during a scene from Season 8, Episode 4, while Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane celebrate the victory over the Night King.

The camera pans to Daenerys Targaryen, who is sipping wine, when an object from out of the realm appears sitting on the table: a disposable coffee cup that was left while the scene was being prepped

HBO later issued an apology and admitted the cup “was a mistake.”

Later, some “Thrones” blamed Turner — who played Sansa Stark on the beloved fantasy series — for the mistake. But the “Dark Phoenix” star told O’Brien she didn’t drink coffee while in costume.

“I wear a corset, so I either piss myself or I throw up,” she said.

Also on “Conan,” Turner revealed she and best friend and former “Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) used to kiss to fuel dating rumors.

