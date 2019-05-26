'Game of Thrones' critics petition Benioff and Weiss not to ruin 'Star Wars' franchise

Thousands of critics of "Game of Thrones’" just-ended, final season have signed petitions to keep its two showrunners from making the next "Star Wars" film as planned.

Petitioners are urging Disney to kick the pair off the upcoming project so that they won’t ruin that one, too.

“Putting the 'Game of Thrones' writers (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) in charge of 'Star Wars' is not only a controversial decision but a mistake, plain and simple,” reads one petition, on Change.org, which had been signed by nearly 12,000 people by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, a similar petition on thepetitionsite.com was nearing its goal of 6,000 signatures.

“Like many 'Game Of Thrones' fans, I was dismayed at how the last season was written – it felt rushed and sloppy,” that petition reads.

“But now I’m really worried because I just learned that the next Star Wars movie will be made by the same people.“

Disney announced earlier this month that it will produce three more “Star Wars” films, which will reach theaters starting in 2022 — with Benioff and Weiss writing and producing.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.