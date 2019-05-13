'Game of Thrones' has another editing blunder as viewers spot Jaime Lannister's hand in pivotal scene

"Game of Thrones" had another embarrassing editing blunder in its final season.

[Warning: Spoilers for season 8, episode 5 of "Game Of Thrones" ahead.]

Just as the Coffee Cup Gate was beginning to die down, viewers of Sunday's penultimate episode noticed another snafu: Jaime Lannister's hand, which had been severed in season 3, somehow grew back.

In season 3 of the HBO hit, Jaime (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had his swording hand cut off by enemy soldiers when he defends Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) from being sexually assaulted.

When Jaime reunites with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), she has a prosthetic hand made for him out of gold.

However, it's an actual flesh and blood hand that appeared in season 8, episode 5 when Jaime reunites with Cersei once more.

Fans were quick to notice and mock the mishap.

HBO did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the handy situation

Last week, it was revealed that the network would edit out a coffee cup that was visible in the Celebration of Winterfell scene.

The Starbucks snafu was initially blamed on Sophie Turner, but she says Emilia Clarke was the coffee-sipping culprit.