Pamela Anderson slams ex Jon Peters' claim he paid her $200G debt as 'ludicrous, fabricated'

Pamela Anderson is speaking out after her former husband Jon Peters claimed he paid off her debt during their 12-day marriage.

Peters, 74, claimed in an email to Page Six on Monday that he "dropped everything" for Anderson, 52, including hundreds of thousands of dollars. But Anderson's team is claiming it never happened.

“These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous," a rep for Anderson said to Fox News on Tuesday. "Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

The "Baywatch" icon shocked fans last month when she revealed on Instagram she had tied the knot to Peters, her fifth husband, in a secret ceremony in Malibu, Calif. However, the duo split just 12 days later amid reports they never obtained a legal marriage license.

"She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get," Peters claimed in his email to Page Six.

After their split, a source told the outlet that Anderson had made a "terrible mistake" and found Peters to be "too controlling" to stay with. In his email, Peters referred to the actress' claims as "lies."

"There's no fool like an old fool," he continued.

In a statement to Fox News last month, Anderson explained the two put a delay on their marriage license.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said via her rep.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," she added.

At the time of their split, a source close to the couple told Fox News that their living situation is what caused a rift in their short-lived union.

“She’s known Jon forever, but she never lived with him, contrary to some reports. And until you live with someone... Well, let’s just say Pamela asked for a break. She is heading back to her compound in Ladysmith, Canada, to be with her family," said the source.

Anderson and Peters were both married four times previously, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson was formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Saloman.

Peters had a 12-year affair with Barbra Streisand. The film veteran produced the 1976 version of "A Star is Born" that starred Streisand; he also produced the 2018 remake that featured Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.