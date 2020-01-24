Pamela Anderson shares first photo with husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson is loving married life.

Just days after her secret wedding to movie mogul Jon Peters, the "Baywatch" icon shared her first picture with her new hubby, 74.

In the black-and-white photo, which was posted on her Instagram Story on Friday, Anderson, 52, is all smiles as she stands close to Peters, who is seen wearing sunglasses.

Anderson shocked fans by announcing she married Peters on Monday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the news on Tuesday, said the secret nuptials took place in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif.

Anderson first dated over 30 years ago, and according to the outlet, they rekindled their relationship in recent months and kept it under wraps.

Peters gushed about the former Playboy playmate to THR, saying Anderson is the only woman he's had an interest in for nearly four decades.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much," Peters told THR.

The new husband continued: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Meanwhile, Anderson's statement to the outlet came in the form of a poem.

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood/ no one compares/ I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..He’s been there all along. Never failed me/ I’m ready now and he's ready too/ We understand and respect each other/ We love each other without conditions/ I’m a lucky woman/ Proof God has a plan.”

Anderson and Peters were both married four times previously, the outlet reported. Anderson was formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.

