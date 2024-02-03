Jon Bon Jovi on what he’s most proud of in 40-year music career: ‘It’s beyond words’

Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating a major career milestone.

The legendary rock musician was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year for his outstanding achievements in the music industry and philanthropic efforts on Friday night.

"I'm obviously humbled just to be here and most proud of our being here 40 years on . . . still about to release our 18th album," he shared. "We're very excited about that. The documentary, everything to celebrate this 40th."

BON JOVI, NINA SIMONE INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

The "Livin’ on a Prayer" singer referred to his upcoming four-part docuseries, "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," scheduled to premiere in April.

WATCH: JON BON JOVI CELEBRATES 40 YEARS BEING MUSIC LEGEND

Bon Jovi continued to say what he was looking forward to the most during the famed music event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"To be able to see all these great artists who are going to be performing our songs tonight. My idols and my idols' idols will be sitting at my table. I mean, it's beyond words."

During the MusiCares event, the music icon performed with dear friend and fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen to the song "Who Says You Can’t Go Home."







Springsteen made an appearance several days after his mother Adele’s death. Adele's cause of death has not been revealed, though Springsteen spoke out about her battle with Alzheimer's disease in July 2021 during his concert residency "Springsteen on Broadway."

Other performances include Van Halen’s former lead singer, Sammy Hagar, who did "You Give Love a Bad Name." Wolfgang Van Halen additionally performed "Have a Nice Day," to honor Bon Jovi.

WATCH: WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: IT’S A ‘RIDICULOUS HONOR’ TO PERFORM BON JOVI’S SONG

Hagar shared with Fox News Digital on the MusiCares red carpet his favorite memory with the fellow rocker.

"We toured Europe together with Van Halen, and we did stadiums for all over Europe in ’95," he began to explain. "My favorite thing was that Jon was on the side of the stage every night . . . watching our show . . . and would give me a lot of vibes. . . ."

WATCH: SAMMY HAGER ON HOW JON BON JOVI INSPIRED HIS CAREER

After several performances, Bon Jovi gave a loving shoutout to his star-studded table in the crowd. He was joined by his wife, Dorothea, Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy, Springsteen, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and actor-singer Rita Wilson.

Ahead of the MusiCares event, Bon Jovi’s band members told Fox News Digital what the night meant for them, as their frontman received an honor of a lifetime.

"The fact that this family has been around for 40 years and John's our brother . . . the catalyst of the reason we're here, it's kept us together for 40 years, which is not easy to do," his band members said.



WATCH: JON BON JOVI BAND MEMBERS: IT’S BEEN AN ‘UNBELIEVABLE RIDE’ WORKING WITH MUSICIAN

"It's been an unbelievable ride, and in the words of Bon Jovi, ‘we're halfway there.’"

BON JOVI FOUNDING BASSIST ALEC JOHN SUCH DEAD AT 70





Band members Everett Bradley, Tico Torres, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald and John Shanks stood by Bon Jovi’s side as they all celebrated the major milestone together.

Other musicians, including Shania Twain, expressed how "proud" she was of Bon Jovi and how honored she was to perform his song "Bed of Roses" at the MusiCares event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: SHANIA TWAIN HOPES TO MAKE JON BON JOVI ‘PROUD’

"This is a man that has written, what I consider, a really great classic ballad," Twain told Fox News Digital. "It's a song that would be a hit and a classic in any genre. . . . It's so exciting that me, as a very different kind of artist than he is, I'm singing this song."



"I hope I make him proud. I hope he appreciates my take on the song… He's a super hard worker. He has strong ethics. Everything I've ever heard about him from other people is he’s just very committed to what he does."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To conclude the night, Bon Jovi performed his classic hit "Livin’ On a Prayer" as it became an all-star finale. He was joined onstage by the other performers for a singalong.



"Tonight and every night, I know how blessed I’ve been," Bon Jovi said.