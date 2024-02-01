Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele, dead at 98

Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele Springsteen, died Wednesday at the age of 98, the musician confirmed on social media.

The Boss commemorated his late mother by sharing lyrics from his song, "The Wish," which was dedicated to the sacrifices his mother made.

The post includes a video of the musician dancing with his mother to swing music.

"Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," the caption reads.

