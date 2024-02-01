Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele, dead at 98

Springsteen dedicated his song 'The Wish' to his mother

Bradford Betz
Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele Springsteen, died Wednesday at the age of 98, the musician confirmed on social media

The Boss commemorated his late mother by sharing lyrics from his song, "The Wish," which was dedicated to the sacrifices his mother made. 

Musician Bruce Springsteen, standing with his mother Adele Springsteen, second right, and his aunts Dora Kirby, left, and Ida Urbelis, right, is honored at the 9th annual Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards, Thursday, April 22, 2010, on Ellis Island in New York.  (Getty Images)

The post includes a video of the musician dancing with his mother to swing music. 

"Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," the caption reads. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

