Johnny Depp's exes from Winona Ryder and Kate Moss to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has sparked a renewed interest in the actor's headline-grabbing love life from a fling with Ellen Barkin to a turbulent romance with Kate Moss.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post referring to herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Although she didn't identify Depp by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star – once the highest paid actor in the world – says that the piece ruined his reputation and made him a pariah in Hollywood.

Heard has countersued for $100 million, alleging that Depp conspired with a lawyer to defame her by calling her allegations a "hoax." The trial has put their toxic relationship under a magnifying glass.

Here's a look at Depp's dating history stretching back four decades.

Lori Anne Allison

Depp was just 20 when he married makeup artist Lori Anne Allison who was six years his senior, in 1983. They met through her brother who played in the band The Kids with Depp, Rolling Stone reported.

Allison introduced Depp to Nicolas Cage who encouraged him to get into acting and connected him to his agent, according to an interview in Playboy. The pair split in 1985 but Allison told TMZ they have remained on good terms. She called him a "soft person" who wouldn't hit anyone.

Sherilyn Fenn

Depp dated "Twin Peaks" star Sherilyn Fenn starting in 1985 for nearly three years, according to Brides magazine.

Jennifer Grey

"The Dirty Dancing" star got engaged to Depp in 1989 after two weeks of dating and just two weeks after she split from fiancé Matthew Broderick, according to an interview with Drew Barrymore.

"He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept," she wrote of Depp in her memoir, according to US magazine.

"When he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone."

She called off the engagement after nine months.

Winona Ryder

Depp and Winona Ryder began dating in 1989 when he was 27 and she was 17 while working on the film "Edward Scissorhands" together. They got engaged five months later but split in 1993, according Rolling Stone.

The actor famously got a "Winona Forever" tattoo on his bicep that he later changed to "Wino Forever." Heard testified that the first time Depp allegedly hit her was when she made a comment about the tattoo.

Ryder still speaks fondly of Depp and during Depp's UK trial against The Sun newspaper for branding him a wife beater, she submitted a witness statement, saying Depp was never violent or abusive with her. He lost the case.

Ellen Barkin

Depp and Barkin began a sexual relationship in 1994 that only lasted a few months. She described him as "jealous" and "controlling" in a pre-recorded deposition in support of Heard, which was played Thursday in court.

Barkin and Depp, 10 years her junior, appeared together in the 1998 film "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." She said he threw a wine bottle across the room during an argument with an assistant. It didn't hit anyone.

Depp has said the fling ended because she wanted a proper relationship, and he did not.

Kate Moss

Depp and Moss were together from 1994 to 1997 after a Vanity Fair editor introduced them in New York. The pair's romance got off to a rocky start with Depp getting arrested for trashing the Mark Hotel during a fight with Moss in 1994.

The charges were dropped, but the actor had to pay $10,000 in damages. The two never spoke publicly about the incident. Moss told Vanity Fair in a 2012 interview that after their split she missed him and there were "years and years of crying."

A source close to Depp has said the pair are still good friends.

Heard testified that she clocked Depp in the face once because she thought he was about to push her sister, Whitney Henriquez Heard, down a staircase.

"I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him," she said, referring to a rumor that Depp once pushed the supermodel down a staircase. The Depp source said the incident never happened.

Vanessa Paradis

Depp began dating the French singer in 1998 and the two remained together for 14 years. They had two children, son Jack and daughter Lily-Rose.

"I could make an endless list of all the things I admire about him," Paradis told Marie Claire in 2010. "We understand that, if we want our relationship to continue, we must give each other space."

The couple split in 2012 but Paradis provided a witness statement in the UK trial supporting Depp. "From my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me," Paradis said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Amber Heard

Depp worked with Heard on the film "The Rum Diary" and there was instant chemistry, they both testified. But they were both in serious relationships at the time. They began dating in 2012 while doing press for the movie and got married in 2015.

The relationship was volatile from the outset with both sides accusing each other of infidelity, verbal and physical abuse. Heard has also alleged that Depp repeatedly sexually assaulted her – including raping her with a liquor bottle while he was high. Depp has denied the allegations.

Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and the pair made it official in 2017, with Heard scoring a $7 million settlement, which she claimed to have donated to charity. But she hasn't, according to trial testimony.