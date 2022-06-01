Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp trial watchers proclaim "Justice for Johnny!" after verdict read

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
FAIRFAX, Va. – Court watchers waiting outside the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial responded to the jury's verdict announced Wednesday.

"Shock, happiness," one woman, Nuha, told Fox News as she wiped away tears. "I never thought he'd win, so this is amazing."

Johnny Depp fan awaiting verdict for the star's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp fan awaiting verdict for the star's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

The jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in the defamation lawsuit he'd filed against his ex-wife. The Pirates of the Caribbean star said Heard, who received $2 million for her own accusations, defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 op-ed that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, court.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, court. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool)

"This is the verdict that I wanted," said one Depp fan, Sofia Cadena, who has been coming to the courthouse since the first day of the trial. "This is the verdict that Johnny has been waiting for six years."

"Justice is finally going to happen to him," she added.

Johnny Depp fans hold signs while waiting for the verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp fans hold signs while waiting for the verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Another woman, Catherine, told Fox News: "I'm very happy for Johnny, especially with everything he has went through."

"We love you Johnny, and may you heal from all this trauma that [Heard] gave you," Catherine continued.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

